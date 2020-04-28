RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Update

RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:RYB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,027. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 million, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.59.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, analysts expect that RYB Education will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of RYB Education worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

