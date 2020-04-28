Ryo Currency Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $164,282.57 and $122.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,778.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.80 or 0.02543025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.77 or 0.03108414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00581545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00804460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00078858 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00572602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 19,933,377 coins and its circulating supply is 19,816,065 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com.

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

