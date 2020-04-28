Sai (DAI) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Sai has a total market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sai

Sai (DAI) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

