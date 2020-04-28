salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $1,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $1,527,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $1,533,600.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total value of $1,629,600.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total value of $1,563,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.55, for a total value of $1,575,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.42, for a total value of $1,494,200.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $1,436,900.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,328,400.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $1,500,800.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total value of $1,516,400.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.63. 5,034,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,238,193. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.19, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

