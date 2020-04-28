salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lifted by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.6% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $38,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2,412.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 62,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,783 shares of company stock worth $66,623,857 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

