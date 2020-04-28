Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Salisbury Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.