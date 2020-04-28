Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of analysts have commented on SANM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 677,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,759. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

