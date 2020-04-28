SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for about 0.3% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

NYSE:SAP remained flat at $$116.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 693,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average of $128.14. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

