Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 78,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,883. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.