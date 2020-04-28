Saybrook Capital NC Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Saybrook Capital NC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 3.9% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.22. 1,779,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average of $160.88. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

