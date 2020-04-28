Saybrook Capital NC Has $6.66 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Saybrook Capital NC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 4.2% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.88. 3,137,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

