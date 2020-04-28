Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Boosted by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,086,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,763,000 after buying an additional 1,404,826 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,514 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,478,000 after acquiring an additional 912,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.2% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,800,000 after purchasing an additional 598,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $81.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

