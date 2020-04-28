Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.57. The company had a trading volume of 386,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $131.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

