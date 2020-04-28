Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $81.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

