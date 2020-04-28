Sentinel (SENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $2,969.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000357 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 224% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

