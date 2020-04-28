ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of ServiceNow worth $236,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 51.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 486.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.43.

ServiceNow stock traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,076. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $805,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,235,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

