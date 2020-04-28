Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,853,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.09.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded down $9.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $607.84. The company had a trading volume of 572,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,104. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $599.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.51. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $482.10 and a 12-month high of $746.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

