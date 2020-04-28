Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $1.51 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $122.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,142. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.27 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

