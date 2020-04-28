Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEN stock opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.14. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

