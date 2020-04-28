Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHEN stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

