Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $508.73. 521,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,791. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $566.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

