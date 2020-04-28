Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,310 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.81. 1,237,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,413. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2301 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

