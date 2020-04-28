Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Increases By 31.8%

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:AIV opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $55,774.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,251.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,386 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.