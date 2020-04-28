Short Interest in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Increases By 32.6%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $438,811,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $188,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after purchasing an additional 962,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,177,000 after purchasing an additional 590,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $34,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.59.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.