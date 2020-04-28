Short Interest in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Expands By 32.2%

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 983,700 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 678,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:AI opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Arlington Asset Investment has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $96.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.