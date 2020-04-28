Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Grows By 33.3%

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 27.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,061,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 225,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZWI opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.97. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

