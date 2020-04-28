Short Interest in Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Drops By 21.5%

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 378,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

LONE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 139,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,968. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.81. Lonestar Resources US has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LONE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 29.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

