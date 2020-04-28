Short Interest in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Declines By 18.9%

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

NASDAQ MGTA traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 200,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.03. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

