Short Interest in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Decreases By 29.7%

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,200 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRTN. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 71,772 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. 243,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.02. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

