Short Interest in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Increases By 35.2%

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Get Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.44. Middleby has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.97 per share, with a total value of $96,101.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,467.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Middleby by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.