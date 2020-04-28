Short Interest in Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Rises By 35.2%

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the March 31st total of 125,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

MOGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mogo Finance Technology has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 791.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

