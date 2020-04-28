Short Interest in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Increases By 37.3%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 888,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $104.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.42 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.