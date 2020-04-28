Short Interest in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Rises By 31.0%

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $276,758,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after buying an additional 118,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,983,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,455,000 after buying an additional 107,159 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,805,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after buying an additional 399,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,068,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after buying an additional 1,677,749 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGRE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

