Short Interest in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Rises By 35.6%

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,500 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the March 31st total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. Park Electrochemical has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $19.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Park Electrochemical by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Electrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

