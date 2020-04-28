Short Interest in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rises By 31.9%

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,200 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 326,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $660.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at $60,254.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

