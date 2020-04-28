Short Interest in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Increases By 33.2%

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

PEG opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.45.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 57,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,071,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,014,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

