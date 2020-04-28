Short Interest in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Grows By 34.5%

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 869,900 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 387,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on REPH shares. BidaskClub cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

In related news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $657,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,014.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.2% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.91. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

