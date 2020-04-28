Short Interest in Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Increases By 28.0%

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 474,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

KRMD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.95 million, a PE ratio of 621.31 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

