Short Interest in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Increases By 33.2%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,709,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ROIC stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $926.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.31. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

