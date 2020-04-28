Short Interest in SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Grows By 35.7%

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SIF opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SIFCO Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

