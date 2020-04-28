Short Interest in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Increases By 20.5%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,050,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 19,130,000 shares. Currently, 21.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,102.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 1,833,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SM Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,653,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 977,977 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,343,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,862,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,840. The firm has a market cap of $207.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.67. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

