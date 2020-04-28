Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expands By 35.8%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 million, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.26.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TACT shares. B. Riley lowered TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 287,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 363,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 162,121 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

