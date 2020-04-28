Silicon Motion Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 23,575 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,320% compared to the typical daily volume of 280 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 329,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,407. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.