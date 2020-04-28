SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.40 Million

Analysts predict that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will post $59.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.80 million and the highest is $67.00 million. SilverBow Resources reported sales of $72.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year sales of $253.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.90 million to $301.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $250.25 million, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $298.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SilverBow Resources.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $69.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 31.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBOW. ValuEngine cut SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $55.42 million, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $19.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 54,657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.