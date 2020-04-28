Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

NYSE SSD traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,468. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $99,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock worth $410,881 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

