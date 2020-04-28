SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Up 35.0% in April

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 925,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 744,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SkyWest by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in SkyWest by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.94. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKYW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.