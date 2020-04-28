Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.00. 196,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.80, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.51 million and a PE ratio of 4.39.

SOT.UN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

