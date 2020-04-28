SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,180,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after buying an additional 474,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.84. 2,058,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,833. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.73.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

