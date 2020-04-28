SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes $2.45 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 162,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.34. 15,376,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,820,545. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

