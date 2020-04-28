Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 1,906 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $14,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

NYSE V traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,609,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,870,853. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.88. The firm has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

